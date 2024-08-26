Florida Department of Health to offer credit monitoring to victims of major cyberattack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health is offering credit monitoring and other services to individuals whose personal data may have been compromised during a cyberattack in June.

The breach resulted in a hacker group releasing over 20,000 data files containing sensitive health information of Florida residents, including Social Security numbers, banking information, and medical histories.

The department is currently in the process of notifying affected individuals through personalized letters, which include details about the specific data impacted. The notification process is ongoing as the department works to reach those potentially affected.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the breach.

Last month, WFTV collaborated with a cyber threat analyst who accessed the names of the files, uncovering dozens of patients’ names. Since then, WFTV has reviewed those file names and contacted some of the victims.

