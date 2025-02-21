Florida Dept. of Corrections unveils new tool to tackle former inmate re-entry in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Upon release from the criminal justice system, the transition back into the community can often present its fair share of obstacles.

Johnny Barnham knows firsthand how vital a hand up can be, as he once was on 13 years of probation himself.

“Whether it be through the form of backpacks, whether it be in the form of classes, all of these things being readily accessible, it helps,” Branham told Action News Jax Thursday.

Now, the Florida Department of Corrections is looking to combat those roadblocks. On Thursday, along with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, FDOC cut a new “mobile re-entry unit.” The unit provides a space for job interview practice and recovery resources, also offering basic necessities like food for those former inmates wanting to avoid falling back into the criminal justice system.

Corrections managers hope the unit will decrease the number of people re-entering the system, prevent overcrowding in our jails and prisons, and keep the community safe.

“We’ve got two of ‘em already out in the community, one in Palm Beach County and one in Sarasota County,” explained Florida Department of Corrections Assistant Deputy Secretary Joe Winkler. “They’ve reduced the number of technical violations in those areas over 27%. We’re hoping to do the same thing here.”

The hope now is that this resource serves to not only keep the community safe but invest in second chances.

“I was able to go back to school, obtain a bachelor’s degree. I was able to start a business. I was able to do all of those things,” explained Barnham. “This is just yet another cog in that.”

