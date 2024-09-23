Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron Desantis declared a state of emergency on Monday ahead of a possible severe weather.

The executive order impacts 41 counties: Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

The executive order lets the Florida National Guard be activated as needed.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has also activated the price gouging hotline.

You can report suspected price gouging at 866-966-7266.

