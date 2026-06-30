Florida Governor vetoes at least $18 million in local projects from state budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis didn’t hold back when using the veto pen on his last state budget as Governor.

In total, nearly $1.7 billion was cut in total, including at least $18 million worth of projects here in Northeast Florida.

Overall, this year’s state budget was a bit of a mixed bag for Northeast Florida.

Highlights include $1 million for the Museum of Black History in West Augustine, $782,000 for the USS Orleck, $5 million for security improvements in downtown Jacksonville and $2 million for the Culinary Institute of America.

State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) was able to secure $1.25 million for the new MOSH and $610,000 for a JSO drone program.

“I got over $50 million I believe of net-funding for Northeast Florida,” said Duggan. ”So, I think we can feel good.”

But other budget requests weren’t so lucky.

The Governor slashed $1.75 million for new restroom buildings at the new Jacksonville Fairgrounds and $1 million Duggan had sought for a new Living, Learning and Community Multiplex at Edward Waters University.

“I will say that this was a very tight year for what’s known as PECO funding for capital infrastructure for higher education,” said Duggan. ”So, there’s some constraints there.”

Clay County Fairgrounds also saw $250,000 for improvements slashed from the budget.

$1 million for cybersecurity improvements at the Clay County Utility Authority was cut, along with two wastewater treatment projects in Putnam County totaling $1.4 million.

One of the biggest cuts for a project specifically sought by the City of Jacksonville was $750,000 for a segment of the Emerald Trail.

“The Emerald Trail continues to have widespread and bipartisan support because of the significant small business impacts for our community. We will continue to go after state and federal grants through that economic development lens,” said a spokesperson for Mayor Donna Deegan’s Office in an emailed statement.

Despite the cuts, Duggan argued Northeast Florida fared well this year, especially given the push to cut overall spending in preparation for the tight upcoming budget years forecast by state economists.

“50 percent funding was this year’s version of full funding. Many member projects did not get funded at all or got funded at much less than what was asked for,” said Duggan.

FULL LIST OF LOCAL VETOES ANJ HAS IDENTIFIED:

St. Johns County School District Therapeutic Learning Center for Children at The Arc of the St. Johns Charter School Expansion (HF 1331) (SF 3237) $500,000

Edward Waters University Living, Learning, and Community Multiplex (HF 1906) (SF 2652) $666,300

Edward Waters University Living, Learning, and Community Multiplex (HF 1906) (SF 1094) $333,700

Planned to A.T. Financial Literacy Curriculum Expansion in Duval County Public Schools (HF 2924) (SF 2701) $100,000

Junior Achievement of North Florida Experiential Learning Center (HF 2948) (SF 2813) $350,000

The Arc of Bradford County - Rural Work Opportunities Expansion (HF 3731) (SF 2995) $750,000

The Arc of the St. Johns Transportation Maintenance Facility Expansion and Modernization (HF 1330) (SF 3238) $750,000

Historic Eastside Community Preventive Health and Wellness Initiative (HF 1293) (SF 2396) $136,538

Clay County Nutrition Access for Seniors Project (HF 3057) (SF 3073) $250,000

Goodwill Industries of North Florida - Education and Career Opportunities to Reduce Recidivism in Putnam County (HF 3055) (SF 2582) $200,000

Clay County Fairgrounds Improvements (HF 3028) (SF 2949) $250,000

Jacksonville Fair Restroom Buildings Phase 3 (HF 1101) (SF 2175) $1,750,000

Union County Farmers Market (HF 3734) $100,000

Clay County Utility Authority OT, SCADA and Cybersecurity Improvements (HF 3038) (SF 2948) $250,000

Clay County Utility Authority OT, SCADA and Cybersecurity Improvements (HF 3038) (SF 2948) $750,000

Bradford County Keystone Heights Airport Water and Wastewater Master Plan (HF 3727) (SF 3157) $87,500

Putnam County St. John’s Harbor Water System Upgrades (HF 3089) (SF 2522) $400,000

Putnam County Waste Water Treatment Expansion Phase I (HF 3087) (SF 2584) $1,000,000

St. Augustine Beach Mizell Outfall Resiliency Improvements (HF 1332) (SF 2605) $776,250

St. Augustine Wastewater System Planning & Design (HF 1810) (SF 2569) $1,000,000

Green Cove Springs- St. Johns River Trail Design Phase II (HF 3043) (SF 3087) $356,250

Atlantic Beach - Sailfish Drive Multi-Use Path (HF 2920) (SF 2709) $195,000

Jacksonville - 11th and 12th Street Connector (HF 1581) (SF 2931) $750,000

Jacksonville- Hogan Street Emerald Trail from Union Street to 1st Street (HF 2922) (SF 3119) $750,000

Nassau County CR 107 Widening & Intersection Improvements (HF 2941) (SF 2683) $500,000

Northeast Florida Builders Association Workforce Education Expansion Operations (HF 1200) (SF 2939) $100,000

Palatka Fire Department Ladder Truck (HF 3092) (SF 2611) $375,000

Keystone Heights Consolidated Governance Complex Feasibility Study (HF 3099) $25,000

Springfield Preservation & Revitalization Council, Inc. Drew Rehabilitation (HF 1002) (SF 2656) $350,000

Operation Restore: Therapeutic Initiative for Veterans & their Families (HF 1884) $195,000

Gateway - Community Outreach (HF 1226) (SF 3414) - $300,000

From the funds in Specific Appropriation 237, $1,390,353 from the General Revenue Fund and $1,760,946 from the Medical Care Trust Fund are provided to a Program for All Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to authorize and fund 200 new PACE slots at a PACE organization in Duval County, that is owned and operated by Kinship Health or a subsidiary, effective March 1. 2027.

From the funds in Specific Appropriation 237, $260,691 from the General Revenue Fund and $330,178 from the Medical Care Trust Fund are provided to a Program for All Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to authorize and fund 50 new PACE slots at a PACE organization in Duval County, that is owned and operated by Habitat Healthcare, LLC. or a affiliate, effective April 1, 2027

Total: $18,038,706

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