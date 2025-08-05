Florida Highway Patrol Searching for Deadly Hit and Run Suspect

Jacksonville — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 59-year-old man from Crescent City was hit and killed by what they say is a pickup truck while crossing US Highway 17 in Putnam County.

The incident happened just after 5am on US-17 and Gail Drive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The report indicates the incident may be a hit and run. There is no information shared about the pickup truck’s make, model, or color. The driver remains unknown.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS or the Florida Highway Patrol at *347.

©2025 Cox Media Group