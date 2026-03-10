Florida House clears E-Bike regulations, sending to Governor DeSantis for signature

Local

By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl — New regulations on E-Bikes is one signature away from becoming law.

The Florida House unanimously approved a bill that sets new safety rules and speed limits for E-Bikes.

The bill heads to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature. It would become law July 1 if he signs it.

It would limit electric bicycles to 10 mph on sidewalks and other paths if there are any pedestrians within 50 feet.

Anyone who breaks this rule could face a fine of $30.

The bill also creates the Micromobility Device Safety Task Force to recommend improvements to state law when it comes to public safety for devices like e-bikes.

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville's Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006.



