Florida is one of the least charitable states, according to WalletHub

FLORIDA — It’s the season of giving, and WalletHub has ranked states by their charitability.

The personal finance company ranked states across 17 key metrics. The metrics fell into the categories of volunteering and service and charitable giving.

Florida is the 43rd most charitable state, according to the study.

It ranked 46th for volunteering and service and 21st for charitable giving.

Florida is the state with the lowest volunteer rate. It’s also the state with the lowest percentage of the population who donate time.

Georgia ranked 28th overall.

It’s 41st for volunteering and service and 6th for charitable giving.

Wyoming was found to be the most charitable state and New Mexico the least.

