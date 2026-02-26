Local

Florida is a step closer to changing its voting laws

By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl — Months before the first ballots are cast, the Florida House passed a bill requiring voters to prove they’re a US citizen.

HB 991 applies to new voters and those updating their registration. Proof can come from a passport, federal ID or a birth certificate.

A similar bill is moving through the Florida Senate. That version, if passed, would go into effect in July, before the November midterm elections. The House version would go into effect in January 2027.

Democrats say the legislation could be a problem for voters having trouble accessing any of the personal documents: REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, birth certificate, valid passport, or other methods.

The Florida bill is similar to the citizenship requirement contained in the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE America Act, the federal legislation advocated by President Trump that passed two weeks ago in the U.S House of Representatives.

