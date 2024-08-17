Florida Lottery unveils four new scratch-off games with big prizes

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery is turning up the heat this August with the launch of four new Scratch-Off games: FAST LOOT, DOUBLE CASH, THE CASH WHEEL, and TRIPLE JACKPOT. These games, now available statewide, range from $1 to $10 and offer players a shot at over $220 million in total cash prizes.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

For those looking to play big, the $10 TRIPLE JACKPOT Scratch-Off game offers the chance to instantly win up to $2 million, with over 5 million winning tickets and four top prizes of $2 million. With odds of winning up to 18 times per ticket and overall odds of 1-in-3.49, this game promises plenty of excitement.

THE CASH WHEEL, priced at $5, gives players a spin at winning up to $1 million instantly. With more than 4.3 million winning tickets and six top prizes of $1 million, this game boasts over $62 million in total cash prizes and odds of 1-in-4.05.

For just $2, the DOUBLE CASH Scratch-Off game doubles the fun with over 2.7 million winning tickets and more than $19 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes of $50,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-5.02.

Lastly, the $1 FAST LOOT Scratch-Off game offers players a chance to turn $1 into $5,000 instantly. With over $7 million in total cash prizes and more than 2.4 million winning tickets, this game has an overall odds of 1-in-4.70.

Scratch-off games are a significant part of the Florida Lottery’s offerings, accounting for approximately 72% of ticket sales in the fiscal year 2022-2023. Since its inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $18.95 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

These new games are available now at all Lottery retailers, with tickets expected to be fully stocked within 48 hours.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.