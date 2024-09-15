Florida man found guilty of using hidden cameras to record children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gary Rivera, of Miami, has been found guilty of the production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, testimony and evidence presented at trial revealed Rivera gifted three items to a child, each having a hidden camera. When the mother found the cameras, she called the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

When investigators looked at his cellphones, they found 14 files containing child sexual abuse materials and an app to control the hidden cameras.

Rivera was found guilty of two counts of production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material and one count of attempted production of child sexual abuse material.

For each count, Rivera faces a minimum mandatory term of 15 years, up to 30 years, in federal prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

