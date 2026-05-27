Florida Restaurant Subject to Beef Kofta Alert

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that beef kofta products served at The Kebab Shop restaurant locations may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O157:H7. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The beef kofta was produced as a raw ground beef product by Olympia Food Industries, Inc. dba Olympia Foods (Est. 18743) in Franklin Park, Illinois, on January 6, 2026, and supplied to The Kebab Shop restaurant locations in California, Texas, and Florida.The problem was discovered as part of an ongoing illness outbreak investigation. FSIS, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), and local health departments in California are investigating a localized outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 that includes 9 sick people in California. As of May 24, 2026, illness onset dates have been reported ranging from March 27, 2026, to April 30, 2026. Because the identified illnesses are limited to California, CDPH is leading this investigation with FSIS. FSIS continues to keep its federal partners informed as the investigation progresses. FSIS collected raw ground beef kofta product samples that tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product samples are related to the specific outbreak strain.

FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers in California, Texas, and Florida are aware of the outbreak. The Kebab Shop stopped selling beef kofta at all of its restaurant locations on May 18, 2026.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2 to 8 days (3 to 4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Consumers who ate beef kofta from any location of The Kebab Shop and develop symptoms of STEC infection within 10 days of exposure should contact their health care provider. Consumers should discard any leftover beef kofta from The Kebab Shop.

As a general food safety practice, FSIS advises consumers to cook all ground beef products to an internal temperature of 160 degrees F, verified with a food thermometer. More information is available at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

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