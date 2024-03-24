Florida sailor on Naval Station Mayport-based USS Mason dies in ‘non-combat related incident’

The Department of Defense said a sailor from Florida assigned to a Naval Station Mayport-based ship in the Red Sea has died.

The DoD said in a news release Saturday that the USS Mason sailor died in a “non-combat related incident.”

The sailor was identified as Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola, 34, of Miramar.

The USS Mason is part of a group of U.S. ships working on missions in the Middle East.

Aregbesola’s death is still under investigation, the DoD said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.