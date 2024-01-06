Florida Sheriff’s Association increases reward to find suspected Ocala mall shooter

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the search for the Ocala mall shooter continues, the Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA) has said it increased the reward for information leading to his arrest.

Back on Dec. 23, 2023, the Ocala Police Department received a call regarding a shooting at the Paddock mall with multiple shots fired. The report came over the dispatch radio as an active shooter situation and police responded with a heavy police presence of officers. Officers immediately entered the building to eliminate any threat. Police discovered that there was no active shooter but that one had occurred.

One adult male was found deceased, and one woman, who sustained a gunshot wound, was taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim of the shooting has been identified as David Nathaniel Barron, 40.

Deputies quickly identified Albert Shell Jr., 39, as the murder suspect.

Since the shooting, an initial reward of $5,000 was offered. On Dec. 24, the reward ballooned to $15,000.

On Friday, FSA said that at the request of Sheriff Billy Woods, it offered an additional $5,000 reward through its Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP). The total reward is now up to a total of $20,000.

“This criminal act committed in a crowded mall with no regard for the safety of our citizens, has affected all of us,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods. “I appreciate the FSA standing with us and offering an increased reward as we work to bring this criminal to justice.”

The sheriff’s office said an extensive manhunt has been underway involving multiple law enforcement agencies. They are urging the public to call 352-369-7000 with any information that could help locate and apprehend Shell Jr.

