Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches hosting free overnight camp

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches hosts grand opening at Camp Sorensen in Nassau County on Saturday.

Summer camp You can now sign up for Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches overnight camp. (Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is hosting a free overnight camp for kids ages 10 to 15.

Camper selection will be made by the Camping Services Team in consultation with the local sheriff.

The Camp Director is responsible for the final approval.

Campers should only attend the camp session for their county.

You do need to have or make a family account to enroll.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

