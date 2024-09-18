Local

Florida State College at Jacksonville asking for name suggestions for its Manta Ray mascot

The Florida State College at Jacksonville revealed its new Manta Ray mascot costume on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The official Florida State College at Jacksonville mascot costume was revealed Tuesday.

Action News Jax told you in May when the Manta Ray was selected as the new mascot for the school.

Now the school needs help picking the mascot’s name.

Nominations are open until September 27 and you can submit yours by clicking here.

Just look for the box that says “FSCJ Name the Mascot Survey” and answer the question “What suggestion do you have for naming the FSCJ Manta Ray.”

