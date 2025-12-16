Florida Supervisors of Elections Association offering scholarships to Florida college students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association (FSE) announces that it will award three scholarships, each valued at $1,200, to deserving Florida college students in 2026.

To be eligible, an applicant must:

Be a registered Florida voter

Have lived in Florida for at least the two preceding years

Be majoring in political science, public administration, business administration, or journalism/communication

Be enrolled or accepted as a junior or senior at an accredited Florida college or university

Have maintained a “C” average or above for the previous school year

Demonstrate financial need

Interested students can access the application and full eligibility requirements online at duvalelections.gov. Applications must be submitted no later than March 6, 2026.

“This scholarship program is a wonderful way to uplift students who are passionate about making a difference in public service, business, journalism, or leadership,” said Jerry Holland, Duval County Supervisor of Elections. “We encourage all eligible students to apply.”

Applications must be submitted to the elections office of the county in which the applicant is registered to vote. Each county will select one finalist to send to the FSE Scholarship Committee for consideration.

For additional information, please visit our website at duvalelections.gov or call the Duval County Elections Office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

