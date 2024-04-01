The Florida Supreme rules on abortion, marijuana amendments

Jacksonville, Fla. — The decisions are in: The Florida Supreme Court has ruled that Floridians will be able to vote on abortion rights and recreational marijuana on the 2024 ballot.

The Florida Supreme Court released the rulings at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

The amendments had enough public signatures, but justices had to sign off on the language before it could go on the November ballot.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody argued that the wording of the amendments could confuse voters, but the Florida Supreme Court rejected her argument for both cases.

The proposal also will allow the 6-week abortion ban bill to go into effect in 30 days

