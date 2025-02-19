Local

Florida Teenager Organizes “Swinging for Success” Charity Event

By WOKV Staff, Jay Boze, Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV, and Kristine Bellino, News 104.5 WOKV
Swinging for Success Featured Image
A charity golf tournament organized by a 15-year-old local golfer, Sahana Chokshi, and all the money raised goes to helping underserved kids get the chance to learn and play golf through the Moore-Myers Childrens Fund.

Sahana Chokshi Organizes Event at World Golf Village to Benefit Moore-Myers Children's Fund


Teen golfers Sahana Chokshi and Misha Gowda, and Dr. Justine Redding joined WOKV’s “Jacksonville’s Morning News” to share details of the Swinging For Success charity golf event, benefitting the Moore-Myers Children’s Fund. The Moore-Myers Children’s Fund uses golf as a means of teaching life skills to children. The golf event is April 6, 2025 at Florida’s World Golf Village. Visit “Moore-Myers.Org” or “Swinging-For-Success.perfectgolfevent.com” for more information.

“I got to see the joy of golf and actually got to coach some of the girls and realized I could make a difference” said Chokshi. “Golf is a game you can play your entire life so introducing them now is hopefully something they can do for the rest of their lives.”

“We started taking children at five years old and realized that their attention span was not long enough to master the game of golf so we have partnered with First Tee so that the children can learn the basic fundamentals of the game.” said Dr. Redding. “Our mission is to introduce underserved children to the game of golf. Our vision is to prepare them for college level play and give them a road map to success.”

“I’ve been playing golf since I was six years old and as you get older and you grow. You need new golf clubs, new shoes, and new gloves and it tacks on with the price. And I realized that golf is not a sport that everyone has access to so through the Moore-Myers Children’s Fund I wanted to give back to an organization that helps with giving to people that don’t have access to those things,” said Chokshi.

Spaces and sponsorships are still available, as of this posting.

Dr. Justine Redding, Moore-Myers Children's Fund



