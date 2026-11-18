CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Trail through Camp Blanding has reopened, but to access it, you’ll now need a permit.

The reopened corridor, designated as Map 17, serves as an important connecting segment along the statewide trail network.

To enter the property, all hikers must register by creating a free account on the Camp Blanding iSportsman website. Civilians and Department of Defense dependents must successfully clear a Florida Department of Law Enforcement background check. Children 17 and under are exempt from the check.

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After background check approval, hikers must complete all required safety briefings and acknowledgments. Users can then purchase the required hiking permit directly through the iSportsman platform. Additionally, hikers must check in through the system before entry to receive the current gate code.

Hikers parking at the trailhead must print their permit and display it clearly on their vehicle dashboard. Trail managers also instructed visitors to review complete guidelines before arriving, including guest registration rules.

Users must obey all posted signs and access rules, because unauthorized access could jeopardize future trail access through Camp Blanding.

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