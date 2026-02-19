Florida’s Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights clears Senate hurdle

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida is closer to imposing some regulations around artificial intelligence.

A state senate committee yesterday unanimously passed the Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights.

It requires companies to disclose when a customer is interacting with AI instead of a real person.

It also tries to protect personal data, and it gives parents the right to opt out of having their kids taught by AI.

Opponents say we should wait to see what the federal government does first.

