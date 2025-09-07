Florida’s Hunting, Fishing, and Camping Sales Tax Holiday: shop the deals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s new Hunting, Fishing, and Camping Sales Tax Holiday officially kicks off on Monday, September 8, bringing consumers relief on all kinds of outdoors-related items.

Also called the “Second Amendment” sales tax holiday, Governor Ron DeSantis pushed for the event earlier this year.

Until the end of December, sales tax will not apply to guns, ammunition, bows, or gun accessories like stocks and holsters.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For camping and hunting supplies, sales tax won’t apply if they fit within a certain price point. A detailed list of eligible items can be found below.

Eligible camping supplies

Sales price of $30 or less

Camping lanterns

Flashlights

Sales price of $50 or less

Camping stoves

Portable Hammocks

Collapsible camping chairs

Sleeping bags

Sales price of $200 or less:

Tents

Eligible fishing supplies

Sales price of $5 or less if sold individually ($10 or less if multiple items are sold together)

Bait

Fishing tackle

Sales price of $30 or less

Tackle Bags

Tackle boxes

Sales price of $75 or less if sold individually ($150 or less if sold as a set)

Reels

Rods

Eligible hunting supplies

Ammunition

Bows (hand-drawn, hand-held and hand-released)

Crossbows that use a non-handheld locking mechanism to maintain the device in a drawn or ready-to-discharge condition

Accessories for bows and crossbows, including arrows, bolts, quarrels, quivers, releases, sights or optics and wristguards

Click here for more details on what sales apply.

The sales tax holiday runs through December 31, 2025.

The event was created as part of Florida’s FY 2025-26 budget, which also created a permanent back-to-school sales tax holiday for the month of August.

As of August 2025, certain disaster preparedness items are also permanently exempt from sales taxes, instead of only during the previously designated holiday periods. That includes batteries, portable generators, and smoke detectors. For a full list, click here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]