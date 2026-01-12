Florida’s Lieutenant Governor enters gubernatorial race

The GOP candidate pool to become Florida’s next governor just got larger. Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins announced he’s entering the race to become governor of the Sunshine State.

In a post on social media, Lieutenant Governor Collins says, "I’m running for Governor because leadership is forged under pressure, not in soundbites. I served over 23 years in the United States military, mainly as a Green Beret, where accountability is real, decisions have consequences, and service comes before self. That experience shaped how I lead and why I believe public office is a public trust."

Collins joins five other candidates vying to be the Republican representative in the gubernatorial race. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, former Florida House speaker Paul Renner, Azoria CEO James Fishback, Freedom Tour founder Bobby Williams, and Florida representative Byron Donalds. President Donald Trump and Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters are currently endorsing Donalds.

After his time in the Army, Collins became the state senator for Florida’s 14th district in 2022. Collins was appointed lieutenant governor in August 2025, after then-Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez left the position to become the President at Florida International University. Governor Ron DeSantis has called Collins “the Chuck Norris of Florida politics.” Collins hopes to become the “Top Dog” for the GOP come primary election time, when Florida voters hit the polls in August.

Collins joined Jacksonville’s Morning News last week to talk about the upcoming legislative sessions in the state.

