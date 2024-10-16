Florida’s oldest lighthouse shines again

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — After going dark for about 18 months, the Amelia Island Light is shining again. The light was restored after being nonfunctional due to mechanical failure, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

The lighthouse, noted for being the oldest in the Florida, is located inland on a hill overlooking Egans Creek. It lights the St. Marys Entrance, the inlet leading to St. Marys River, Cumberland Sound and the harbor of Fernandina Beach.

The tower for the light, formerly on Cumberland Island, was relocated and rebuilt on Amelia Island in 1838.

The Amelia Light is not open to the public, except on Saturdays when just the grounds are open. For more information, click here.

