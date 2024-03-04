Fog developing tonight before rain moves in Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain expected to move into the local area on Tuesday.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said more fog is likely this evening with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Clouds increase on Tuesday morning with widespread rain expected Tuesday afternoon and through the night. A few storms are possible.

Showers will linger into Wednesday morning.

The area will clear out behind a cold front Wednesday afternoon, but it won’t feel cooler. Highs will approach 80 the rest of the week.

Another rainmaker arrives on Saturday.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. LOW: 58

TOMORROW: Morning fog, Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/evening storm. HIGH: 75

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, then partly cloudy. 61/78

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/80

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/80

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with showers/t-storm. 63/82

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Turning partly sunny in the afternoon. 58/72

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/69

