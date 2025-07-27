Folk legend Judy Collins to perform live at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall January 14

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Judy Collins is set to perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on January 14, 2026.

Tickets for the show will be available starting Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m.

The concert will feature Judy Collins, a renowned singer-songwriter known for her sublime vocals and commitment to social activism.

Collins has inspired audiences for decades with her imaginative interpretations of folk standards and original compositions.

Judy Collins is celebrated for her iconic renditions of songs like Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now,” which is part of the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Her version of “Send in the Clowns,” a Stephen Sondheim ballad, won “Song of the Year” at the 1975 Grammy Awards.

In addition to her musical achievements, Collins recently released a book of poetry titled “Sometimes It’s Heaven.”

Tickets for the concert can be purchased through AXS or in person at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office, which is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

