‘Food stamp fiasco:’ Officers investigating possible skimmers at a convenience store in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Sheriff’s Office is looking into possible skimmers, after a family lost hundreds of dollars in food stamps.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This comes after a video circulated on social media showing a man pulling apart one of those devices at 7-Eleven on Dunn Avenue.

Investigating possible skimmers at local 7-Eleven

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I was like that’s definitely a skimmer and I’m calling the police,” Shannon Adams said. He believed his mother was a victim of a skimmer

A skimmer is a piece of equipment that records someone’s credit card or bank account details for the purpose of cloning their bank account details. It’s a pager-size device that read and stores your information coming from the magnetic strip of a card.

“My mom was just upstairs just crying, and I’m like what’s wrong?” Adams said. “She’s like oh they stole $500 from me in food stamps.”

Adams said his mother’s SNAP benefits card indicated that hundreds of dollars were deducted from the account from a company called “Max Market.” It’s located in Chicago.

Adams said his mother does delivery drop-offs, but really only goes to 7-Eleven. He went to the store and that’s when he found what he believed to be a skimmer on one of their devices. He called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and filed a police report.

RELATED: Suspected credit card skimmer from Jacksonville arrested in Nassau County, sheriff’s office said

He then posted his experience on social media, and his mother left a review on the “Max Market” site.

“The only reason people have contacted me is because my mom left a review on the Max Market and multiple people hit her up like ‘oh I go to the same 7-Eleven on Dunn Ave,” Adams said. “[They said], I lost $700. I lost $400. I lost $500 in food stamps so as far as we know it’s like this food stamp fiasco.”

Action News Jax went to the 7-Eleven but we were told to reach out to their corporate headquarters. We’re waiting to hear back.

Action News Jax previously investigated skimmers in Jacksonville and broke down the different ways to protect yourself.

Adams said he just wants more people to be aware, especially when using a SNAP card.

“With SNAP it’s no tap to pay so it’s there’s hundreds of families trying to feed their family, not trying to get scammed,” Adams said. “If the key pad don’t light, something ain’t right.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.