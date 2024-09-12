Former Flagler first responder arrested for sexual battery of unconscious victim in ambulance

BUNNELL, Fla. — James Melady, a former Flagler County Fire Rescue employee, was arrested on Wednesday for molesting an unconscious female in Flagler County.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by the Daytona Beach Police Department about a 2021 video. It showed Melady molesting an unconscious woman in Flagler County. The video was filmed in the back of an ambulance while Melady was on duty and in uniform.

During the investigation, the victim was identified as a former resident of Flagler Beach. On Oct. 17, 2021, the victim was being transported from her home to a hospital in Daytona Beach when the incident occurred.

Melady was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on one count of Sexual Battery on a Helpless Person and one count of Video Voyeurism on a Victim 19 Years Old or Older.

According to deputies, he confessed to the crimes.

Melady is being held in the Volusia County Jail under no bond.

