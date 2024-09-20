Former Jacksonville baseball coach sentenced to life in prison

Jacksonville, Fla. — Julio Acosta Morgado, a former youth baseball coach in Jacksonville, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

He was sentenced on Friday in the Duval County Courthouse.

Action News Jax told you in January when Morgado was arrested on child sex charges. His victims were as young as 12 years old.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Malnourished, caged animals lead to arrest in Lake City

His victims told investigators that they would train at Morgado’s house and that those training sessions would lead to massages, which would then lead to sex acts.

In addition to a life sentence, Morgado was also designated a sexual predator.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.