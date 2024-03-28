Former JSO officer arrested in Clay County, accused of sexual activity with 17-year-old girl

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer was arrested in Clay County, accused of meeting up with a 17-year-old girl for illegal sexual contact.

Josué Garriga III is facing 5 felony charges.

The former JSO officer resigned from JSO following an investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Garriga was arrested Wednesday and had a bond hearing Thursday morning. Garriga’s lawyer told the judge he has close ties to the community, while also noting that Garriga is a Jacksonville native and has no prior record.

Deputies said the 17-year-old victim’s mother contacted the sheriff’s office in early March. She found inappropriate and concerning communications on her daughter’s cell phone.

According to CCSO, the teen told investigators she met Garriga at church. He told her to download the WhatsApp application on her phone so they could communicate. Investigators said he then used WhatsApp to send nude photos of himself and asked her for pictures in return.

Back in 2017, Garriga was a Putnam County K9 Deputy, and he was hired by JSO in 2018.

Garriga is also the same officer involved in a deadly shooting in Jacksonville in 2019. That was the case of Jamee Johnson, which drew claims of police misconduct and resulted in a legal settlement. The State Attorney’s Office, however, determined the shooting was justified.

Garriga was also tied to the controversial arrest of Le’Keian Woods last year.

JSO sent Action News Jax a statement from Sheriff T.K. Waters regarding Garriga’s arrest:

“Former Officer Josue Garriga was arrested by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Any questions about the facts and circumstances of this investigation should be directed to CCSO. While Garriga is no longer a JSO employee, this agency fundamentally believes in accountability.”

Garriga’s bond is set at $375,000. Court records show his next court date is set for April 23.

