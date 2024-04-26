Former LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas, Jr. joins Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas, Jr. on Thursday in Detroit and 15 hours later he was in Jacksonville to meet his new team and city.

The big play threat admitted the whirlwind of the last couple of days but was excited to have a new home.

“I was super excited to be on my way to Jacksonville, just being able to share that moment with my parents, have my family there,” said Thomas, Jr. “It was a great experience for me, it was a great time just to have them there with me. Jacksonville is somewhere I felt like I could fit in at, so I was very excited.”

The Jaguars will rely on their new weapon to be a big-play receiver. He caught 17 touchdown passes last season in Baton Rouge.

“My expectations are to just come in, earn the trust of the quarterback, earn the trust of my teammates and coaching staff,” said Thomas, Jr. “To know when an opportunity presents itself, I’m going to go out there, give my all, go out there and make the play. I would say that’s my expectations coming in.”

Thomas, Jr.’s mom, dad, and cousin also made the trip to Jacksonville on Friday.

