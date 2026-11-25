JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former pharmacy technician was sentenced to seven years in prison in October after stealing hundreds of prescription painkiller pills and distributing them, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the agency’s pharmaceutical and designer drug squad responded to a pharmacy in late May for a reported theft of controlled narcotics.

Investigators learned that 21-year-old Jasmine Bello had been stealing hundreds of oxycodone and hydrocodone tablets from the facility, JSO said.

Detectives arrested Bello in early June on charges of trafficking in oxycodone, trafficking in hydrocodone, and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud before a judge sentenced her in October.

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Investigators said Bello’s arrest linked her to three suspects to whom she had been passing the stolen pills. Police arrested one of those suspects, 21-year-old Trillian Mitchell, in October. Mitchell faces felony charges of conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Authorities said they have active felony arrest warrants for two other men connected to the pharmacy theft. Police are searching for 22-year-old Christopher Wright on charges of conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

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Detectives are also looking for 20-year-old Kyle Texidor, who faces charges of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for anonymous information that leads to the arrest of Wright or Texidor. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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