Former President Trump endorses Florida’s Amendment 3 for marijuana legalization on Truth Social

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Amendment 3, a proposed constitutional amendment that aims to legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 years and older in Florida.

Trump’s endorsement, posted on his social media platform Truth Social, comes as the state prepares to vote on the measure in the upcoming November general election.

READ: Jacksonville leaders and community split over marijuana legalization ahead of the November election

In his post, Trump framed his support for Amendment 3 within the broader context of law and order. “As everyone knows, I was, and will be again, the most respected LAW & ORDER President in U.S. History,” Trump wrote.

Trump called on the Florida State Legislature to implement regulations managing marijuana use in public spaces and highlighted concerns about issues such as marijuana odors and fentanyl-laced products. “We need the State Legislature to responsibly create laws that prohibit the use of it in public spaces,” Trump stated.

He also emphasized the importance of not criminalizing personal amounts of marijuana possession, arguing that it wastes taxpayer dollars and leads to unnecessary legal troubles. “We do not need to ruin lives & waste Taxpayer Dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them,” Trump added.

Supporters of Amendment 3 highlight the economic advantages, such as job creation, increased tax revenue, and the regulation of a currently illicit market. A 2023 state report suggested that legalizing recreational marijuana could generate over $195 million annually in state and local tax revenues, although the allocation of these funds remains uncertain.

Trump’s apparent openness to decriminalizing marijuana marks a shift for the Republican presidential candidate, who has consistently advocated for a tough stance on drug policy. When he announced his reelection campaign in November 2022, Trump emphasized that securing the southern border and combating Mexican cartels would be top priorities, even reportedly advocating for the execution of drug dealers.

Trump’s new support for Amendment 3 contrasts sharply with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s strong anti-marijuana stance.

Governor DeSantis has been a vocal opponent of Amendment 3, citing concerns ranging from the bad smell, alleged dangers to public health and safety, to the potential for increased substance abuse. The Vote No on 3 campaign is being run by some of the Governor’s top allies, including one of his past senior campaign advisors and his current Chief of Staff.

READ: Opposition campaign headed by DeSantis allies seeks to defeat recreational marijuana amendment

Push against recreational marijuana

Smart & Safe Florida supporter Sen. Joe Gruters, former Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, issued a statement following Trump’s endorsement:

“I am incredibly proud to have President Trump stand alongside us in our effort to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for simple possession of marijuana and to give Floridians the same individual freedom to choose safe, tested products that more than half the country already enjoys,” said Gruters. “President Trump’s call for smart implementation is exactly why I filed a bill to prevent smoking in public. Marijuana should be consumed at home, and I will work alongside my colleagues in the legislature to ensure Florida does this right.”

As Florida approaches its decision on Amendment 3, the conversation around marijuana legalization continues to evolve, with Trump’s endorsement expected to influence both support and opposition in the coming weeks.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.