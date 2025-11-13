Fort Matanzas Beach Ramp to close for construction

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County says the Fort Matanzas Beach Ramp will be closed starting on November 17 due to construction. The closure will apply to all access, including pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles. The ramp’s parking lot will also be closed during the construction of the resiliency project.

The county says the project will “strengthen the ramp and adjacent parking area, repair erosion damage from previous storms, and enhance public access to the beach.” The project will also include removing and replacing the masonry wall, and adding an ADA-compliant timber boardwalk with staircases to help pedestrian access to the beach

“We are proud to facilitate the design and construction of this project and have worked closely with our partners at the National Park Service to ensure the ramp and parking lot improvements provide a long-term resiliency solution,” says Corryn George, the project manager for St. Johns County Public Works. “We are also excited to construct a new ADA-compliant boardwalk and provide staircases that access the beach directly. Our hope is that this will move pedestrian foot traffic off the vehicular ramp and improve safety in this location.”

St. Augustine Beach Map

The beach ramp will be closed through May 2026. St. Johns County adds that a turnaround will be available at the Spyglass Beach Access Point, and the Crescent Beach access ramp will serve as both entrance and exit during daytime hours.

Construction will take place outside of the normal sea turtle nesting season, which is May 1 through October 31.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group