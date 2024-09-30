Fort Matanzas ferry operations resume after repairs to damages caused by Hurricane Helene

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Ferry operations at Fort Matanzas National Monument have resumed following repairs to the dock system, which was damaged by Hurricane Helene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The ferry now returns to its regular schedule, offering trips to the historic Fort Matanzas Wednesday through Monday. No ferry operations will take place on Tuesdays.

Hourly departures will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. Boarding passes, required for all passengers including children and babies, are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Fort Matanzas Visitor Center within the park.

For more information on the ferry operations, visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/foma or follow Fort Matanzas on Facebook and Instagram.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.