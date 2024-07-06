Fortune, PINC AI names Ascension St. Vincent’s as Top-15 Health System in the US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s has been recognized as one of the top 15 health systems in the United States for 2024, according to Fortune and PINC AI. This is the first time St. Vincent’s has made the distinguished list, marking a significant achievement for the hospital network.

St. Vincent’s is the only health system in Northeast Florida and South Georgia to be included in the top 15. The system operates across Northeast Florida, with hospitals in Riverside, Southside, Clay County, and St. Johns County. It is also one of only two Florida systems to earn this recognition, alongside its sister Ascension Florida system, Sacred Heart in the Panhandle.

The top-15 list was compiled from over 350 health systems nationwide, and evaluated on eight performance indicators including inpatient deaths, patient complications, healthcare-associated infections, operational efficiency, and patient experience. St. Vincent’s excelled in these areas, outperforming many other systems.

“St. Vincent’s inclusion on this list is a testament to every associate’s commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Dr. Syed Jafri, Chief Clinical Officer for Ascension Florida. “We are blessed and thankful for our talented teams that have enabled our health system to be honored nationally.”

PINC AI estimates that if all health systems performed at the same level as this year’s top performers, more than 220,000 additional lives could have been saved and 196,000 patients could have avoided complications in a given year.

Performance rankings like these offer an objective measure of a health system’s ability to deliver high-quality care consistently. To view the full list of the top 15 health systems, visit Fortune’s website.

For more information about Ascension St. Vincent’s, visit www.ascension.org.

