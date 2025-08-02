Local

Four arrested after drug bust in Mixon Town: JSO

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Mixon Town drug bust arrest The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office conducted a drug bust on Clemente Drive in Mixon Town.
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) arrested four people after a major drug bust in Mixon Town last month.

According to JSO, the Narcotics Unit detectives received tips about a home being used to sell drugs on Clemente Drive in Mixon Town.

JSO detectives received a search warrant with the SWAT team, finding the following:

  • 181.1 grams of Fentanyl (that’s 90K+ potentially lethal doses)
  • 31.7 grams of Powder Cocaine
  • 45.2 grams of Crack Cocaine
  • 4.3 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 60.7 grams of Marijuana
  • 6 firearms

The four individuals who were arrested during the search warrant were 44-year-old John Williams, 24-year-old Lorenzo Dukes, 30-year-old Abdul Robinson, and 40-year-old Katherine Rivera.

JSO encourages anyone who sees something suspicious in their neighborhood to report it by calling 904-630-0500.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News