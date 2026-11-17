JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Jacksonville announced Monday that Michelin-starred chef Akira Back will open his namesake restaurant when the property opens in early fall 2027. It will be the first of three public-facing restaurants at the property. The other two haven’t been announced yet.

The restaurant will be on the hotel’s 10th floor, with views of the St. Johns River and Downtown Jacksonville. It will serve modern Japanese cuisine with bold Korean flavors. Jacksonville will be Back’s second Florida location, after Delray Beach.

The restaurant is part of a riverfront development at the Shipyards envisioned by Shanna Khan through Shanna Collective. The project includes a 170-key hotel and a connected residential tower with 26 custom residences.

“I am incredibly excited to bring my Akira Back restaurant to Jacksonville and collaborate with Four Seasons and Shanna Collective,” Back said in a news release.

“With Jacksonville’s beautiful riverfront setting, we want to create a destination that brings people together in this community to share my contemporary interpretation of Japanese cuisine, shaped by my Korean and American heritage along with global culinary experiences from my travels around the world.”

The menu will include Back’s signature AB Tuna Pizza, made with a crispy tortilla base, tuna sashimi, white truffle oil and micro shiso leaves. It will also include 48 Hour Short Ribs, made with Australian wagyu, and the Nazo 9, a mystery box of nine chef-selected dishes revealed tableside.

The restaurant will have an indoor dining room and bar, an outdoor terrace, a sushi bar and a private dining room.

“The distinctive rooftop setting and Japanese cuisine will offer hotel guests, residents and the Jacksonville community a memorable new way to experience Jacksonville’s riverfront,” said General Manager Melissa Sims.

Additional details on the menu and reservations will be announced later.

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