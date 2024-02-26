Four shootings leave one dead, several injured in Jacksonville weekend violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight, Jacksonville grapples with a weekend marked by violence, as four shootings unfold across the city, leaving one dead and four injured.

Action News Jax reached out to speak with local group MAD DADS, who are actively working to combat the violence in their community.

MAD DADS spokesperson AJ Jordan expresses concern over the senseless violence, highlighting the need to address underlying issues driving criminal activity.

“It’s really no rhyme or reason, it’s just criminals do criminal activity and this is how they solve their problems with the gun,” Jordan stated.

Four separate shootings occurred over the weekend, spanning neighborhoods from Hogan’s Creek to Biltmore which left four injured and one person dead.

One incident on Sophia Street involved a dispute at a party, resulting in two men sustaining gunshot wounds. Fortunately, their injuries are non-life-threatening. Another shooting on North Davis Street left a man critically injured after an argument escalated.

Detectives say they are interviewing the suspects in the incidents.

Harold Felder, a longtime resident in the affected area, expresses shock over the violence.

“Normally, in the years that I’ve been here, I don’t think there has ever been a shooting in this immediate area, and I’ve been here now for about 15 years,” Felder stated. “It’s been a few ruckuses with some individuals, but nothing to that nature.”

Despite this, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about these shootings to come forward and assist in their investigations.

