Four shot, one dead in drive-by shooting on I-10 near Downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — Four people were shot and one died in an apparent drive-by shooting on I-10 near Downtown Jacksonville.

The police response last night shut down a section of the highway.

Just before 8 pm, a woman called 911 to report she had been shot.

When JSO arrived they found her, as well as three men, who had all been shot. One man died.

The living victims told police that ‘something’ occurred as they were traveling down I-10 and people in a dark-colored vehicle shot at them multiple times.

So far police haven’t released a description of the suspects or their vehicle.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

