Four-year-old child dies in a hit-and-run on Merrill Road, JSO is still investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a light-colored vehicle involved in a deadly crash.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday night a silver SUV was driving westbound on Merill Road in the right lane.

Witnesses told JSO that a light-colored sedan was westbound on Merill Road on the left lane and changed lanes into the silver SUV forcing it off the roadway.

Read: Video obtained by Action News Jax of three people with rifles approaching home

The silver SUV crashed into a wooden telephone pole on the north side of 6800 Meril Road.

JSO says the driver and one child of the SUV were transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Read: Downtown Jacksonville hotel evacuates hundreds after transformer catches fire

Unfortunately, the 4-year-old child inside the SUV died at the scene.

The light-colored sedan fled the scene and has not reported the crash to JSO.

This is the 16th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

Read: Woman charged in death of 1-month-old after allegedly placing infant in oven

Anyone with information about the light-colored vehicle is encouraged to contact JSO at 630-0500 or call Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

The light-colored sedan will likely have damage to the passenger’s side door(s).

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.