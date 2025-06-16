Fourth of July 2025: County-by-county list of fireworks displays, events in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Fourth of July is around the corner and there are plenty of places in the Jacksonville area, Northeast Florida, and Southeast Georgia to watch fireworks displays.

Here are the times and places where you can watch fireworks across the area:

Northeast Florida

Clay County

Keystone Heights

Keystone Heights will hold its annual Fourth of July celebration with food vendors, a parade, a 5K run, and fireworks on Friday, July 4. Click here for more information.

Orange Park

American Pride 4th of July is back at Moosehaven this year on Friday, July 4! The free event starts at 5 p.m. and features live music, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks display over the St. Johns River at dusk.

Live entertainment by Bold City Classics begins at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will happen at dusk, around 9:15 p.m. Click here for more information.

Duval County

Jacksonville

The City of Jacksonville’s fireworks display will launch from two locations this year.

Both launch sites are in downtown Jacksonville, from the Acosta Bridge and east of the Main Street Bridge.

Fireworks at each location will be launched Friday, July 4, at 9 p.m. For more information about parking and road closures, click here.

Jacksonville Beach

Bring the entire family and spend the evening celebrating America’s birthday with fireworks from the Jacksonville Beach Pier (504 1st St. N.) on Friday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Prior to the show, a “test” shot will be launched at 8:45 p.m.

Nassau County

Fernandina Beach

The Hometown 4th of July Fireworks will be happening on Friday, July 4. The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks will launch at 9:00 p.m. Click here for more information.

St. Johns County

St. Augustine

“Fireworks Over The Matanzas,” a 20-minute aerial display of pyrotechnics high over Matanzas Bay, begins at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4.

The fireworks, which can be seen over the bayfront between the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Bridge of Lions, are set to a soundtrack of patriotic music.

Festivities will begin at 6 p.m., including a performance by The All-Star Orchestra. Everyone attending should find their parking area before 8 p.m., when road closures begin. For more information, click here.

Columbia County

Lake City

The City of Lake City is hosting a Fourth of July Celebration of “More Than Just Fireworks.”

It’s happening Friday, July 4 at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There will be live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Putnam County

Palatka

Food, music, and entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park on Friday, July 4. Fireworks are scheduled to take place at approximately 9 p.m.

The celebration will include food trucks, a kids’ zone, and a DJ playing music. Click here for more information.

Union County

Lake Butler

The Lake Butler Rotary Club is proud to host its Independence Day Celebration at Lakeside Park on Saturday, July 5.

The celebration will include a car show, food trucks, vendors, and more. Click here for more information.

Southeast Georgia

Camden County

St. Marys

As part of its 2025 Independence Day festival, St. Marys will hold a fireworks display over the St. Marys River Friday, July 4 at dusk.

Other activities throughout the day include a 5K and 10K run, arts & crafts vendors, entertainment, and a parade. For more information and a schedule of the day’s events, visit the Kiwanis Club of St. Marys website.

Glynn County

Brunswick

It’s a double celebration in Brunswick for Fourth of July this year with the city’s First Friday celebration falling on Friday, July 4.

First Friday will take place in Downtown Brunswick from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music, food trucks, a car show, local vendors, and more!

In Mary Ross Park from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., there will be old-fashioned games, FREE watermelon, food trucks, and fireworks at 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Jekyll Island

Beachfront fireworks will take place Friday, July 4, around 8:45 p.m. Arrive early to claim your spot on the miles of wide beach on Jekyll. Ideal viewing locations include Great Dunes Beach Park and Oceanview Beach Park. For more information, click here.

The Jekyll Island parking fee will be increased on the day of the event. The fee at the parking gate will be an additional $5 per daily pass; annual passes are not impacted. For additional information, please visit the Parking Passes & Entry page of Jekyll Island’s website.

Sea Island

For guests and residents of Sea Island: The Cloister and Beach Club have many activities scheduled each year during the 4th of July weekend.

July 4th usually begins with a flag-raising ceremony and the day of family fun and celebration ends with a Fireworks Spectacular. Click here for more information about events at Sea Island.

St. Simons Island

A fireworks display will take place Friday, July 4, around 9 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Pier.

The fishing pier and the southernmost end of Mallery Street will be closed to cars and pedestrian traffic beginning the morning of July 4. A section of Neptune Park will be fenced off, and officials ask that all tents be taken down by 7:00 p.m. as a precaution against igniting from sparks.

For more information, visit goldenisles.com.

Did we miss a fireworks display? Email the information to web@actionnewsjax.com.

