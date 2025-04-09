FPL celebrates the winners of the $50,000 STEM Classroom Makeover Grant

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — R.J. Murray Middle School, along with the Nassau County School District, has been awarded the Florida Power & Light Company’s $50,000 STEM Classroom Makeover Grant for the 2024-2025 school year.

They received a surprise visit from the company, along with breakfast and a giant congratulations sign in front of each school, announcing their selection for this year’s grant.

In honor of FPL’s 100th anniversary, the company increased its program grants from 5 to 20 across Florida, devoting $1 million to support local students.

This grant aims to provide transformative learning experiences for students within the classroom. It provides funding to meet various needs, such as technology and resources, including virtual reality, 3D printers, tutor support and teacher training.

“It’s going to be powerful. It’s going to transform his classroom completely. And its going to provide a lot of the equipment he needs in order for him to be able to take our STEM and Lego Robotics program to the next level,” said R.J. Murray Middle School Principal, Dr. Ester Seward.

Each school will have one year to redesign and revitalize their classrooms. The schools will purchase the supplies they need to advance the STEM curriculum and cultivate an interactive learning environment.

























