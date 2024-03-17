FPL customers to expect lower rates due to upcoming May rate reduction starting April 1

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) customers can expect even lower rates in the coming months as the company seeks another rate reduction in May, following the already scheduled decrease set to take effect on April 1.

The coming rate reduction in April comes as a relief to customers, with the expiration of a temporary hurricane surcharge resulting in lower bills. Now, FPL has submitted a request to state regulators to further decrease rates in May due to reduced fuel cost estimates.

If approved, customers could see a significant decrease in their bills, with the typical one thousand kilowatt-hour residential bill expected to be over $14 lower in May compared to the current rates.

However, individual bills may vary depending on electricity usage.

To help customers manage their energy consumption and reduce their bills further, FPL encourages them to explore energy-saving tips and resources available on their website at FPL.com/WaysToSave.

