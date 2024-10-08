FPL prepares for potential impacts from Hurricane Milton

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Power & Light Company is preparing for the impact of Hurricane Milton.

The company is mobilizing and prepositioning crews and equipment to rapidly respond to outages.

More than 14,000 men and women, between FPL crews and out-of-state crews, will help FPL restore power after the storm.

“Our emergency plans are in motion, so we are amassing our workforce,” said Jack Eble, FPL Spokesperson.

FPL has dozens of strategically placed staging sites around the state, including in St. Johns County, where the company serves 122,621 people.

After Hurricane Helene, FPL said more than 600,000 customers were affected in all of its service areas, from the west coast of Florida to north Florida.

And as they gear up to respond to another hurricane, they want everyone to know their plans are in place.

“If you experience an outage, our network communicates with our diagnostic centers around the state of Florida, and we will know when our customers are without power,” said Eble.

They are encouraging customers to have an emergency plan in place.

