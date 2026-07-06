Fraudulently Sold Canned Dog Food Contaminated with Plastic and Metal

Mars Petcare US, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall for two lots of PEDIGREE® Can High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor 13.2oz for dogs.

The recalled products did not meet Mars and PEDIGREE stringent safety and quality standards. As part of the robust quality control process every single PEDIGREE product undergoes, these two lots had been sent to a third-party vendor for destruction. Mars later discovered that the product appears to have been fraudulently diverted and sold into the marketplace in the United States.

The recalled product may contain metal and plastic foreign material. The potential presence of sharp metal and plastic foreign material in the cans could pose a hazard to your dog. Health risks to dogs ingesting sharp foreign objects can range from choking to lacerations or blockages in the gastrointestinal tract. Consumers who fed the recalled product to their dog and are concerned should contact their veterinarian.

Mars is working with authorities to determine how these products entered the marketplace. We are committed to protecting pets and helping consumers identify and remove the affected products from use. We have received no related reports of pet illness or injury to date.

Dog Food Recall

his recall applies only to the two lot codes of product below:

Product: PEDIGREE® Can High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor 13.2oz for dogs

Lot codes: 613C3KKCFC & 613C1KKCFC

Safety Risk: Pieces of hard and sharp metal with plastic may be present and could cause harm if consumed.

If you believe you have purchased this product, do not feed it to animals, and contact PEDIGREE for a replacement product.

No other PEDIGREE or Mars Petcare US, Inc. products are affected or being recalled.

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