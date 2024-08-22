Free car seat checks happening in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County is hosting free car seat checks this month.

The event is happening Aug. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

It’s happening at 200 San Sebastian View.

You have to make an appointment first. Call 904-202-4302.

