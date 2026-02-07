Free hands-only CPR course offered in Nassau County

YULEE, Fla. — Nassau County Emergency Management and the Nassau County Medical Reserve Corps will host a free hands-only CPR training course next week to help residents learn life-saving skills.

The training is scheduled for 10 a.m. February 12 at the Nassau County Emergency Operations Center, located at 77150 Citizens Circle in Yulee.

Organizers say no pre-registration is required.

Officials say more than 350,000 people in the United States experience sudden cardiac arrest each year, and fewer than 10% survive. They say immediate CPR can significantly improve survival rates.

The course will focus on teaching hands-only CPR techniques designed to help bystanders respond quickly during cardiac emergencies.

Additional information about training and outreach events is available at onenassau.com.

