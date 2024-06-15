Free HIV testing events taking place in Georgia on June 27

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — June 27 is National HIV Testing Day. There are several free testing events happening in Glynn and Chatham Counties.

The Coastal Health District HIV Prevention Program is partnering with Walgreens to provide the tests.

The first 25 people to be tested at each location will get a $25 gift card.

You can get tested for free at the following locations:

2109 E. Victory Drive, Savannah, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

11509 Abercorn Street, Savannah 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

700 E. DeRenne Ave., Savannah 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

4210 Augusta Road, Garden City 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

4575 Altama Avenue, Brunswick 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

