Frozen Cheese Bread Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Champion Foods LLC of New Boston, Michigan, is voluntarily recalling certain batches of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread (“5 Cheese Bread”) because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. This action follows a California Dairies, Inc. milk powder recall due to a concern of potential Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The recalled milk powder was supplied to a third-party manufacturer that provides a seasoning blend used in our 5 cheese sauce blend. To date, neither Champion Foods LLC nor our suppliers have received any reports of illness or injury related to these products. Routine testing conducted by the seasonings blend manufacturer prior to use in the production of the 5 Cheese Bread showed that the seasonings batches tested negative for Salmonella; however, we are taking action out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our customers.

Affected 5 Cheese Bread lots were distributed and sold nationwide at retailers including Costco, Walmart, Giant Landover, Grocery Outlet, Jewel, Kroger, Schnucks, Target, C&S, Bozzuto’s, Brookshire Grocery, Meijer, Food City, KeHe, Lipari, Publix, Merchants Dis Hickory, PDI/Hy-Vee, River Valley, SpartanNash, Supervalu, and UNFI.

Product Name UPC Code Sell By Dates Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese BreadSingle Pack 8 70375 00511 1 2/4/2027, 2/5/2027,2/23/2027, 2/24/2027, 3/9/2027,3/10/2027, 3/17/2027, 3/18/2027,3/24/2027, 3/25/2027, 4/7/2027,4/8/2027, 4/20/2027, 4/21/2027 Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread2 Pack 8 70375 00509 8 2/3/2027, 2/4/2027,2/24/2027, 2/25/2027, 3/10/2027,3/11/2027, 3/18/2027, 3/25/2027

The sell by date is printed in black inside the cheese bread image on the front on the pizza.

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