Over 9K ALDI meatballs recalled for potential metal fragments

Rosina Food Products, Inc. out of New York has issued a recall for approximately 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen meatballs after finding metal fragments in the product.

The fully cooked frozen meatballs were produced July 30th, 2025 and packaged in 32 ounce poly film bags labeled “Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs” containing about 64 meatballs per package. Best by dates listed 10/30/26 and timestamps between 17:08 through 18:20 can be found on the label. Products also have establishment number “EST. 4286B” is listed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Frozen Meatball Recall Courtesy of the USDA

Photo courtesy of the United States Department of Agriculture

Affected products were shipped to Aldi supermarkets nationwide. The issue was discovered after the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service found received a consumer complaint of metal fragments found inside the product. There have been no confirmed reports of injury from eating the product.

FSIS is worried the meatballs may still be in customers’ freezers or refrigerators. Anyone who purchased the product should throw it away or return it to to the place of purchase.

